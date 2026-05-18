2 Rockdale County deputies arrested, 1 accused of excessive use of force, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said two of its deputies were arrested on Monday. One of the deputies was accused of using excessive force on an inmate at the jail.

The sheriff’s office said Tamika Tillman, a certified deputy, was involved domestic-related actions, charged with peeping tom and eavesdropping offenses.

Tillman is on administrative leave pending due process in the case.

Jermaine Washington, the detention deputy, was fired as a probationary employee. He faces charges of aggravated assault, battery and violation of oath of office.

“I want to be clear that when any of my staff are involved in any misconduct, whether it is violating the rights of an inmate or a violation of the law, they will be held accountable,” Sheriff Eric J. Levett stated. “I hold every one of my employees at a high level of accountability and their actions shall never tarnish the trust we have from the community we serve. Every case of misconduct by any employee of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will be investigated thoroughly, with transparency, and will be arrested and charged accordingly.”

Both are detained at another facility.

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