Jimmy Carter turns 100: Sign birthday card for oldest living former president

ATLANTA — What is the best birthday present you can give to a former president and beloved Georgian? A simple message is all Jimmy Carter needs.

The Carter Center is asking for birthday wishes for Jimmy Carter for his 100th birthday. It’s a tradition that the center has done for his birthday the past few years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

People across Georgia, the country, and the world can leave their birthday messages on a virtual card here.

The Carter Center asks you to simply upload your photo and message to add to the virtual mosaic that will “reflect President Carter’s incredible life and legacy.”

Hundreds of messages have already been signed along with people’s photos and stories of their experiences with Carter.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jimmy Carter’s grandson says even in final days, his grandfather is still inspiring the world Jason Carter believes his “Paw Paw” has raised the bar for presidents once they leave office.

©2024 Cox Media Group