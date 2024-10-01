Local

Jimmy Carter turns 100: Sign birthday card for oldest living former president

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Plains Peanut Festival Honors Former President Jimmy Carter's 100th Birthday PLAINS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: People attend the Plains Peanut Festival on September 28, 2024 in Plains, Georgia. Plains is the hometown of Former President Carter and Tuesday, October 1st of this week will be his 100th Birthday. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — What is the best birthday present you can give to a former president and beloved Georgian? A simple message is all Jimmy Carter needs.

The Carter Center is asking for birthday wishes for Jimmy Carter for his 100th birthday. It’s a tradition that the center has done for his birthday the past few years.

People across Georgia, the country, and the world can leave their birthday messages on a virtual card here.

The Carter Center asks you to simply upload your photo and message to add to the virtual mosaic that will “reflect President Carter’s incredible life and legacy.”

Hundreds of messages have already been signed along with people’s photos and stories of their experiences with Carter.

Carter is the oldest living president, past or present.

Jimmy Carter’s grandson says even in final days, his grandfather is still inspiring the world Jason Carter believes his “Paw Paw” has raised the bar for presidents once they leave office.

