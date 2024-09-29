Plains celebrates former Pres. Jimmy Carter with annual Peanut Festival days before he turns 100

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter turns 100 years old on Tuesday and his hometown celebrated his centennial birthday early.

On Saturday, Georgians gathered in the downtown area of his hometown of Plains, Georgia to celebrate the two things that the town is best known for: peanuts and and the former president.

Carter wasn’t able to attend the festivities, but his admirers sent their birthday wishes to him during the celebration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Jimmy Carter means a lot to the U.S. and Georgia and Plains. He’s just a great guy. I’ve gotten to know him over the years. Seen him dance in the street, right over there. He’s a good guy and was a fine president,” Bill McGowan, former mayor of Americus, Georgia said.

Fortunately, Hurricane Helene did not interfere with the celebration.

The 2024 Plains Peanut Festival began at 8 a.m. with a 5K race.

TRENDING STORIES:

A few hours later, a parade honoring President Carter made its way through downtown Plains.

“The parade was one of the biggest we’ve ever had. We had some good units and we are honoring President Carter. We all sang happy birthday to him, gonna be 100 years old, and that is great. He says if you eat peanuts and peanut butter, you’re gonna live to be just like he is today,” Tyron Spearman, Executive Director of the National Peanut Buying Points Association said.

















[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group