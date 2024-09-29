Tropical Storm Helene: Gov. Kemp, Sen. Warnock touring Helene damage in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. — State leaders are touring storm damage across the state left behind by Hurricane Helene earlier this week.
Across the Southeast, officials have confirmed that at least 64 people have died. Of those, at least 17 are Georgians, according to state leaders.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Saturday, Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp surveyed the damage in Valdosta and met with local leaders and emergency management officials.
On Monday, the Kemps will tour the damage and meet with local leaders in Augusta. WJBF-TV reports that at least 23 people in the Augusta area, which also includes parts of South Carolina, have died as a result of Helene.
After surveying the damage, the governor will hold a press briefing with Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials for an update on the state’s response and cleanup efforts.
RELATED STORIES:
- At least 64 people dead after Helene moves through the Southeast
- Tropical Storm Helene: Former Pres. Trump to visit Valdosta, provide relief supplies
- Tropical Storm Helene: American Red Cross urges storm recovery donations in Georgia, other states
Senator Raphael Warnock will also visit Augusta on Monday. The exact details of his visit are unclear.
At the same time, former President Donald Trump will survey storm damage in Valdosta. According to his campaign, the former president will distribute relief supplies while there.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group