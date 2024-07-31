Jimmy Carter’s grandson says even in final days, his grandfather is still inspiring the world

ATLANTA — Georgia’s only president is, of course, Jimmy Carter.

The Plains native has been in hospice for the past 16 months, but as he gets closer to his 100th birthday on Oct. 1, Channel 2′s Justin Farmer spoke with his grandson, Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center board of trustees, about his grandfather.

“This is a good man who has done remarkable things with his life and has taken the opportunities that he was given and used them to do good,” Carter said.

The young Carter beams when talking about his grandfather, the 39th President of the United States and 76th Governor of Georgia.

Jason Carter said the center set up ways to have well wishes sent to his grandfather on his last birthday and the response was immense.

“When I told him that we had gotten birthday wishes from all over the world, he said ‘From who?’ I said ‘Paw Paw, from tens of thousands of people from more than 100 countries.’ And when he heard 100 countries, it hit him,” Carter said.

Jason Carter shared with Farmer that while his grandfather is nearing the end of his life, his legacy is larger than life.

Jimmy Carter is often called among our greatest former presidents, meaning his contributions after his time in the White House.

Jason Carter believes his “Paw Paw” has raised the bar for presidents once they leave office.

“I do think there’s a real example out there that says this is something you can do with that platform. You can take it and you can continue to do good in the world, work on the things that you’re passionate about, and again, that’s another way that you can inspire people,” Jason Carter said.

Jason said the center is currently planning events for his grandfather’s 100th birthday, and they will be big.

