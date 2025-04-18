President Trump: Jimmy Carter ‘died a happy man’ knowing he wasn’t worst president

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said former President Jimmy Carter “died a happy man” during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday.

While meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Trump began to criticize former President Joe Biden, saying his administration was “worse than Jimmy Carter.”

The longest-living president died on Dec. 29 at his home in Plains, Georgia at the age of 100.

“Jimmy Carter died a happy man,” Trump continued. “You know why? Because he wasn’t the worst. President Joe Biden was.”

On Carter’s 100th birthday in October, Trump said that the former president was “the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president” when compared to Biden.

After his death, Trump expressed frustration that flags would still be at half-staff in recognition of Carter’s service during the Inauguration.

“In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it.”

Ultimately, flags at the U.S. Capitol were at full-staff on Inauguration Day.

