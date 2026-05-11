Man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music goes to trial

ATLANTA — Beyoncé’s choreographer will take the stand in the trial of the man accused of stealing the singer’s unreleased music!

This will be the first time we’ve heard from him since a now-viral 911 call after he discovered someone had broken into the rental SUV.

In the meantime, Monday’s focus was on selecting the members of the jury ahead of opening statements.

Kelvin Evans sat quietly between his attorneys on Monday as prospective jurors filed into a Fulton County courtroom.

Investigators say it was July 2025 when surveillance cameras inside a parking garage at Krog Street Market captured Evans breaking into an SUV just two days before Beyoncé’s Atlanta stop on her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Police say the Jeep Wagoneer was rented by members of Beyoncé’s choreography team who later called 911 to report that hard drives containing unreleased music, laptops and other items had been stolen.

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“They have my computer, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work for someone who’s of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything,” the choreographer said in his call to 911.

Investigators say the men had left the SUV in the parking deck while they stopped to get something to eat and returned to find the back window damaged.

Evans has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

Police arrested him last September after Hapeville officers discovered he had an active warrant out of Atlanta.

The jury is expected to be seated by the end of Monday, with opening statements scheduled to begin in the morning.

The prosecution said it plans to call 14 witnesses, including the choreographer and dancer.

The defense said it will call one witness, and it’s unclear if the defendant will testify in his own defense.

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