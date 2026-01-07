Man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music from car near Krog market pleads not guilty

ATLANTA — The man accused of stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music from an Atlanta parking garage while she was here on tour appeared in court virtually on Wednesday.

Channel 2 Action News first brought you this story in July when a laptop and hard drives were stolen from the SUV of an employee who works for the music superstar.

Kelvin Evans was arrested a month later.

Evans appeared in court Wednesday morning virtually from Sumter County.

Very little was said by him.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker allowed him to meet with his attorney in a separate virtual room to speak privately about the case.

When they returned, his attorney addressed the judge to enter his plea of not guilty.

Evan’s attorney also asked for additional time.

The judge scheduled a second court hearing for case management to take place on Feb. 11.

