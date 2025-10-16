Beyoncé unreleased music theft: Grand jury indicts suspect

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury has indicted a man accused of stealing unreleased Beyonce music and other items from the star’s dancers.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the arrest of Kelvin Evans last month in connection to the thefts that took place on July 8 before Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Beyoncé’s choreographer and one of her dancers said thieves broke into their 2024 Jeep Wagoneer and stole numerous items, including jump drives containing the unreleased music, footage plans for her show and past and future setlists.

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” he told the dispatcher. “I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

Channel 2 Action News got a copy of the indictment Thursday, which listed charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft and criminal trespass.

In addition to the music, Beyoncé’s team members also reported clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones stolen from the SUV.

No future court dates for Evans have been set as of Thursday.

