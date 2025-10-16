Cobb man leads police on 115 mph chase with 2 kids in the car, officials say

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A metro Atlanta man was arrested after leading Indiana State Police on a short chase with two children in his vehicle, authorities say.

According to Indiana officials, Michael Anthony Tapia, 35, of Acworth, was driving a blue Jeep Cherokee at 115 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 65 near Sellersburg when Sgt. Tracy Spencer tried to stop him for speeding.

Around 6:30 p.m., the sergeant spotted the Jeep speeding southbound and initiated a traffic stop.

However, Tapia continued driving, taking the Sellersburg exit and running a stop sign before pulling over on I-65 northbound, according to police.

Tapia was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a felony, and reckless driving. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.

During the traffic stop, police found two children inside the vehicle. They were released to their mother, who resides in central Indiana.

©2025 Cox Media Group