Friend of truck driver charged in I-85 crash that killed 8 family members says ‘it’s a tragedy’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Kane Hammock, a truck driver from Gainesville, has been charged in a crash on Interstate 85 that killed eight people from the same family.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, which involved multiple vehicles and occurred on the northbound side of I-85.

The Georgia State Patrol reported that Hammock did not have registration for his truck at the time of the crash.

“It’s a tragedy, man. It’s sad that it happened,” said Matthew Adams, a friend of Hammock’s, when asked about the crash.

The wrecked and fire-damaged tractor-trailer involved in the crash is now located less than half a mile from the accident site.

Investigators from the NTSB have examined the truck to gather insights into the crash.

Assistant Chief Adam Stephenson of the Commerce Fire Department described the scene, saying, “We had heavy fire coming from the tractor and multiple vehicles spread out.”

Firefighters who responded to the crash found the experience distressing, with Stephenson noting, “It’s going to stick with me for a while. It’s going to stick with all our guys.”

Hammock, who describes himself as an owner-operator truck driver and an independent singer-songwriter, has owned his truck for around 10 years, according to his friend.

A judge has set Hammock’s bond at $98,000, and he remains in jail.

0 of 7 Victims in fiery I-85 crash in Jackson County Top Left: Maribel Ramírez and Evan Ramírez Bottom Left: Kayle Center (L-R): Justin Ramírez, Andy Ramírez and Natali Ramírez Top Right: Kenia Ramírez Bottom Right: Darwin Ventura (Family) PHOTOS: Victims identified in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-85 Justin Ramírez de,16, Andy Ramirez de,14, Natali Ramirez de 11 y/o PHOTOS: Victims identified in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-85 Kayle de, 4 PHOTOS: Victims identified in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-85 Kenia Ramírez, 22 PHOTOS: Victims identified in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-85 Darwin Ventura de, 23 PHOTOS: Victims identified in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-85 Maribel Ramírez de, 42 and Evan Ramírez de, 3

