Suspect in custody in unreleased Beyoncé music theft in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police confirmed an arrest has been made in the theft of unreleased music from Beyoncé that was taken while she was in Atlanta during her tour.

Atlanta police identified the suspect as Kelvin Evans in a criminal warrant, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned. Investigators said they used tracking from some of the electronic devices that were stolen to find them.

Flock cameras also were used to locate and track a vehicle, and surveillance cameras captured the suspect carrying bags similar to the ones that were stolen.

Hapeville police had booked Evans on Aug. 26 on a parole violation, and he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and one of her dancers said thieves broke into their SUV on July 8 and stole numerous items, including jump drives containing the unreleased music, footage plans for her show and past and future set lists.

It happened less than 48 hours before the Grammy-winning artist kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour performances in Atlanta.

Grant called 911 after he discovered someone had broken into his Jeep Wagoneer at a parking deck on Krog Street.

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” he told the dispatcher. “I work with someone who’s like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

The two members of Beyoncé’s team also reported clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were stolen from the vehicle, police confirmed.

“The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists,” an officer said in the police report.

