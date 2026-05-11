Channel 2’s free gas giveaway: Fred Blankenship surprises viewers with full tank of gas

We know high gas prices are putting a strain on your wallet, so Channel 2 Action News wanted to help out by giving our viewers free fill-ups.

Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship went to gas stations in Henry, DeKalb and Fulton counties, giving away $1,000 worth of free gas.

We’re still paying an average of $4.04 a gallon here in Georgia, but the national average is $4.52, according to AAA.

Check out more of the free gas giveaway on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

A week ago, gas cost $3.96 in the state.

[WSB-TV Gas Money Giveaway]

Fred and his team found plenty of people at a gas station in Stockbridge who wanted free gas.

“Well, when I pulled up I was thinking like I could only afford $10 today, like and then she was like, ‘Oh, they’re giving away free gas?” Shakeedra Wright said. “Today is just a blessing.”

Channel 2 filled up more gas tanks at a DeKalb County gas station.

“Mary, can I fill up your tank?” Fred asked.

“Yes, please! Yes, I just retired; this is killing me,” Mary said.

It felt good to alleviate that worry for some of our viewers.

“Thank you so much!” a viewer said.

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