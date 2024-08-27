Atlanta police want to identify people seen stealing lawn equipment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for two people seen stealing lawn equipment.
Police said that on Thursday, August 22, the suspects stole the equipment from a vehicle parked at 585 Flat Shoals Ave.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man pictured to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
