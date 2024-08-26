2 dead, 1 seriously injured in multiple ATV crashes at same resort just days apart

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — At least two people are dead and one is seriously injured after multiple ATV accidents at the same resort in Lumpkin County.

On Aug. 17, Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to reports of an ATV crash at the Iron Mountain Resort around 4:33 p.m.

Troopers found an SXS side-by-side occupied by multiple people was doing donuts when the vehicle overturned. One person inside was ejected and crushed by the vehicle. That person, who hasn’t been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene but was later found on the resort. That person was taken into custody by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 p.m. the same day, troopers responded to another single-vehicle collision. They found a red and black Polaris RZR was found overturned on the resort’s property. One person was seriously injured in that crash.

Troopers determined the Polaris’ driver was arrested for driving under the influence and causing serious injury by vehicle. A second person who wasn’t involved in the crash was also arrested for driving under the influence. Both were taken into custody by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 18 at around 2 p.m., troopers responded to yet another crash. Investigators determined a side-by-side was speeding on a dirt road when the driver traveled off the road and lost control. The person in that crash was also killed.

