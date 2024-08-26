‘Great loss for all:’ Sheriff’s office, community mourns sudden death of Douglas County deputy

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the unexpected death of one of their own.

Last week Tuesday, Douglas County Dep. Marco Miranda-Perez died at his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is believed the deputy died of natural causes.

Miranda-Perez connected with many in the community, including the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Deputy Marco Miranda from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Georgia). He worked closely with our office throughout the years, and it is a great loss for all,” the DA’s office said.

Arrangements are still pending.

“We are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.

