Man blinding drivers with headlights leads deputies on chase, rams SUV into patrol vehicle head-on

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop led to a chase after Georgia deputies said the driver failed to dim his high-beam headlights.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At 9 p.m. on Saturday, Bibb County deputies spotted a Ford Expedition traveling south on Broadway. Deputies said the driver, Matthew Eric Harper, 42, of Macon, failed to dim his high-beam headlights.

Authorities later learned the SUV had canceled registration and no insurance. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop Harper refused, leading deputies on a brief chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, during the chase, Harper intentionally rammed a deputy’s patrol vehicle head on.

TRENDING STORIES:

Harper then hopped out of the SUV and tried to run away. He was quickly caught.

A deputy sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Harper was also taken to the hospital and received medical treatment for minor injuries.

Once released, Harper was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. He’s charged with felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, no valid insurance, and multiple other traffic and equipment violations.

He was denied bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Henry County schools want to hire 50 new school bus drivers

©2024 Cox Media Group