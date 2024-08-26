Megabus putting the brakes on some routes to and from Atlanta

ATLANTA — If you were planning on taking Megabus to get to some cities along the East Coast, you might have to find another ride.

Megabus, which is known for its cheap fares, announced that it’s canceling some routes involving Atlanta.

Routes operating between Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, Durham, North Carolina, Richmond, Virginia and Washington, D.C. have been discontinued.

The company says everyone who has tickets for those routes have been given refunds.

Coach USA, the company that owns Megabus, filed for bankruptcy in June.

It’s unclear if that filing is connected to the decision to cancel some of their routes.

