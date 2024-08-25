Investigation underway after quadruple murder in northwest Georgia park

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is working to learn what led up to four people being shot and killed.
Around midnight on Saturday, Whitfield County deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Park off Highway 71 in Dalton regarding gunshots being fired.
When deputies arrived, they found four Hispanic men dead. The victims’ ages and identities were not released.
The sheriff’s office is searching for an SUV-type vehicle and a dark-colored hatchback vehicle.
Officials said the vehicles are likely to have sustained gunshots.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional details will be released as it becomes available. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
