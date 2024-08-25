Man accused of setting fire to middle Georgia church

BYRON, Ga. — Georgia officials are investigating after they say a man set a church on fire.

Tuesday night, a Byron police officer smelled and spotted smoke near Main Street. The smoke came from the Byron United Methodist Church on West Heritage Drive.

According to the police department, the cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

Byron investigators began working with the Georiga State Fire Marshal, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the US Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms.

During the investigation, authorities identified this suspect as, Luke Westfield. Westfield was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail.

The church shared on Facebook that they will have a church service on Sunday and to pray for those who have harmed them.

Byron Church family, As many have heard already, an arrest has been made in the arson case concerning our church. I am... Posted by Byron United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the Byron Police Department said no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information can call the BPD at 478-956-2493.

