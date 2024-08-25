GA woman’s family says she’s been missing for almost a month

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The family of Gina Jo Ratliff, 56, reported her missing after not hearing from her since July 28, 2024.

She is approximately five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 135 lbs.

She has blue eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair.

If you have information on her location, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

