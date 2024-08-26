Victims identified in quadruple murder at northwest Georgia park

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that left four people dead.

Around midnight on Saturday, Whitfield County deputies were called to Pleasant Grove Park off Highway 71 in Dalton regarding gunshots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they found four Hispanic men dead. A press conference was held Sunday afternoon outside the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as:

Joshua Pedro Pelico-Pelico,19, of Dalton;

David Antonio Delgadillo, 21, of Dalton;

Daniel Segura-Cruz, 17, of Rome;

Robert Valencia, 18, of Rome;

“This is a very complicated case,” said Sheriff Scott Chitwood. “There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle that we are putting together still.”

According to the sheriff’s office, some individuals drove from Rome to meet with Delgaillo and Pelico at the park for drugs.

Evidence suggests that the victims and suspects arrived at the park with guns. Investigators believe the two groups, began exchanging gunfire.

Officials also said the individuals from Rome arrived at the park with items that are commonly used for concealment and they used other methods to conceal their location and identity.

A 16-year-old from Rome is in custody. The 16-year-old, whose identity was not released, is charged with four felony counts of murder.

The sheriff’s office does not believe the shooting was gang-related.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

