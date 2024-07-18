APD: 16-year-old nephew of Rayshard Books arrested for auto crimes days before his death

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have confirmed that a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death was under investigation for multiple auto-theft-related crimes at the time of his death.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Friends of Jakari Rayshard Brooks found his body in a wooded area off Cato Street in Northwest Atlanta Wednesday morning.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mercedes driver speeds away from troopers, leaves car, jumps onto the Beltline
- Trump shooter had photos of Fani Willis, Biden, other lawmakers on phone
- “Totally duping the public:” Butcher’s blind test reveals some chain restaurants are swapping steaks
Brooks was a nephew of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police outside a metro Atlanta Wendy’s in 2020.
Channel 2′s Michael Seiden learned that police had just arrested the teen over the weekend after police said he tried to sell a stolen electric scooter on Facebook Marketplace.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Online searches show the same model sells online for $1,300.
Right now, police are just calling the teen’s death a death investigation. They haven’t released any information about the shooter or shooters.
Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News spoke to Stardrecous Brooks, the teen’s mother, who said she was desperate for answers.
“It was about a scooter,” Brooks said. “I don’t know what the situation is. It was the fact that my son was left for dead.”
Police believe the teen may have been part of a bigger crime ring. Law enforcement sources confirmed Jakari Brooks was involved in other thefts across Atlanta last month.
It’s unclear if his death is connected to those incidents.
©2024 Cox Media Group