Trump shooter had photos of Fani Willis, Biden, other lawmakers on phone

ATLANTA — While the motive behind the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life remains a mystery, we are learning more about what law enforcement has discovered about the gunman.

CNN is reporting that there were a number of photos of politicians and public officials found on his phone. On top of pictures of Trump and President Joe Biden, there was a photo of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been prosecuting Trump here in Georgia over allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

Other photos included Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“Almost all of the pictures appeared to have been downloaded from the Internet and were not accompanied by any threatening language or messages regarding those in the pictures,” CNN reported.

The shooting happened Saturday, about six minutes after Trump took the stage for a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The gunman killed one rallygoer and seriously wounded two others. Trump suffered an ear injury but was not seriously hurt, appearing just days later at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with a bandage over the wound.

The shooter was shot and killed, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

In the aftermath of the shooting, investigators found Crooks brought multiple loaded magazines. He also bought 50 rounds on the day of the shooting. The rifle was purchased legally by his father years earlier.

Investigators found a bulletproof vest in his car and another rudimentary explosive device at his home, where over the past few months he had received several packages, including some that had potentially hazardous material. The FBI gained access to Crooks’ cellphone, scoured his computer, home and car, and interviewed more than 100 people so far.

RELATED STORIES:

In the wake of the attempt on Trump’s life, several Republicans have called for Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign. The director has said she has no intention of resigning.

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee issued a subpoena Wednesday to the Secret Service director compelling her to appear before the committee on Monday for what is scheduled to be the first congressional hearing into the attempted assassination of Trump.

In response to the subpoena, an assistant secretary at Homeland Security said that while the department was “disappointed that the Committee rushed to issue a subpoena,” Cheatle welcomes the chance to testify. The official said that given Cheatle’s focus on securing the ongoing Republican National Convention, the department would appreciate if she could appear on July 25 or July 26, or the following week, instead of Monday.

The Oversight panel rejected that request for a change of date and committee spokesperson Jessica Collins said, “Director Cheatle has agreed to comply with Chairman Comer’s subpoena and the hearing will take place as scheduled.”

“Americans demand and deserve answers from the director about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service’s egregious failures,” Collins said.

The Secret Service has roughly 7,800 staff members and is responsible for protecting presidents, vice presidents, their families, former presidents, their spouses and their minor children under the age of 16 and a few other high-level Cabinet officials such as the Homeland Security secretary.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Assassination attempt on Trump likely to change security for future campaign events While the investigation needs to play out, a retired Secret Service agent said critical questions need to be asked to prevent future incidents.

©2024 Cox Media Group