Busy Atlanta road blocked off for GSP investigation

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol is blocking off a busy Atlanta road early Thursday afternoon.

Troopers are on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Echo Street, where caution tape was being put up near a BP Gas Station. There is also crime scene tape up on the Atlanta Beltline westside connector path below the road.

Atlanta Police are also on the scene, but says GSP is handling the investigation.

At this time, it is unclear exactly what happened. There is crime scene tape up on the Atlanta Beltline westside connector path below the road.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and also spotted troopers looking into a car crash also off Hollowell Parkway. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn if the two scenes are connected.

We will bring you the latest on this investigation for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lawsuit: Money families set aside to pay surrogates instead used to fund woman’s rap ambitions

©2024 Cox Media Group