$25,000 reward offered for information on bank stabbing suspect in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A reward increased to $25,000 for information to capture a man accused of stabbing a bank teller during an attempted robbery.

The stabbing happened Nov. 20 around 12:37 p.m. at the United Community Bank on Caroline Street.

Atlanta police got to the bank after reports of a robbery and stabbing. They learned an unidentified man had entered the bank, gone behind the employee counter and demanded that they give him money.

When they told the man no money was available, he stabbed an employee in the stomach and ran from the scene.

Police said the employee was taken to the hospital for treatment and was stable.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group