Atlanta Police searching for bank robbery suspect accused of stabbing employee

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank this week and stabbed an employee in the process.

Police say on Nov. 20 at approximately 12:37 p.m., officers responded to the United Community Bank located at 1220 Caroline Street NE in reference to a robbery with a person stabbed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police arrived, they learned an unidentified man entered the bank, went behind the counter and demanded money from the employees.

The employees, according to police told the man there was no money to provide. The suspect then proceeded to stab the woman in her stomach and leave the location on foot.

The employee who was stabbed was alert, conscious, breathing, and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at here, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group