2 found shot to death in Buckhead condo, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are investigating after two people were found shot to death at a Buckhead apartment complex.
The victims were found at 3481 Lakeside Drive NE. The address matches the Grandview Condos.
Police believe that one of the people shot the other, then shot him or herself.
The victims have not been identified.
Police said the incident is contained to the residence and police don’t think there are any other victims.
