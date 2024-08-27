At least 2 dead, 1 injured after tire explodes in Delta maintenance area near Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — At least two people have died and a third is seriously injured after an early morning incident in a Delta Air Lines maintenance area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, multiple sources confirm to Channel 2 Action News.

Sources confirm to Channel 2 Action News that a tire on the plane exploded while it was being removed, killing a Delta employee and a contractor. A second Delta employee suffered a major injury, but there is no word on that person’s condition.

Delta Air Lines released a statement on Tuesday morning that confirmed two people were killed in the incident and another person was injured.

The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another following an incident this morning at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3). We have extended our full support to family members and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site. We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.

Details on what led up to the explosion have not been released.

None of the victims have been identified.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement sharing his condolences to the families.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased Delta employees. My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery. AFRD, APD, and HJAIA teams are on the scene, working diligently to address the situation,” he wrote.

According to flight information associated with the plane’s tail number, the aircraft arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Delta for the latest information.

Airport officials have confirmed that there is no impact to airport operations because of this incident.

