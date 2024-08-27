Woman hospitalized, unborn baby dead after rear-ending dump truck turning into Athens driveway

ATHENS, Ga. — A 25-year-old Athens woman remains in serious condition after she was injured in a car crash that also killed her unborn baby.

On Aug. 20 at 10:45 a.m. officers in Athens were called to a car crash on Highway 29 southbound.

Abbigale Massey, 25, of Athens was driving a 2018 Kia Optima.

According to officials, Massey rear-ended a dump truck and trailer that was turning into a private driveway.

The ACCPD said Massey, who was 22 weeks pregnant, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The following day, Athens investigators learned the unborn baby died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Massey is listed in serious condition but stable.

The dump truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Winder, was not injured. Police did not release his identity.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Ofc. First Class Caleb Cameron via email or call 762-400-7191.

This is the sixth deadly crash in Clarke County this year.

