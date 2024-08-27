17 Georgians arrested in human trafficking sting involving 26 states

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen Georgians are now facing charges after being arrested during a multi-state trafficking sting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they participated in “Operation Wrong Room,” which is part of the national “Operation Coast to Coast.”

“Operation Coast to Coast” spanned 26 states from Maine to California and aimed to help identify trafficking victims across the countries.

While serving two arrest warrants, law enforcement officers seized $255,000 from suspected traffickers.

Over that period of time, 17 people in Georgia were arrested.

Siow Ding Chan, 57, of Alpharetta, GA - charged with pandering

Idelbrando Jose Vargas Ballestero, 34, of Grayson GA - charged with pandering

Larry Bruce Moyer, 41, of Duluth, GA - charged with pandering

Roberto Martinez, 29, of Willacoochee, GA - charged with pandering

Stewart Notice Jr., 27, of Fayetteville, GA - charged with pimping

Joe Anthony Obboye, 25, of Duluth, GA - charged with pandering

Carlos Anaya Carrasco, 30, of Atlanta, GA - charged with pandering

Daniel Strycek, 25, of Las Vegas, NV - charged with pandering

Melissa AnnMarie Stombaugh, 32, of Akron, OH - charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Ashley Alexander, 35, of Winston, GA - charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Lindsay Roberts, 25, of Midway, GA - charged with pimping and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Thomas Piper, 56, of Woodstock, GA - charged with pimping

Brendan Ahn, 35, of Alpharetta, GA - charged with pimping

Christopher Horne, 35, of Decatur, GA - charged with pimping

Jeffrey Li, 28, of Lawrenceville, GA - charged with pandering

Marco Gamboa Lopez, 39, of Tucker, GA - charged with pandering

Justin Sanders, 23, of Decatur, GA - charged with pandering

All of them have been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The Chamblee Police Department, the DeKalb County DA’s Office, the Gwinnett County Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council all assisted the GBI during “Operation Wrong Room.”

