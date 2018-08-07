0 $700K in year-end bonuses, prizes handed out by Mayor Reed may have broken law

ATLANTA - A confidential city report says $700,000 in bonuses and party prizes handed out by former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed may have broken state law.

Channel 2 Action News and our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com first reported on the 140 or so bonuses Reed gave out and the firestorm of controversy that followed back in April.

Since then, current Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered her administration to hire an outside law firm to investigate.

We got a hold of the confidential report the city just got back, which raises a lot of red flags.

The report, obtained by Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant and the AJC, concluded Reed broke state law when he authorized nearly $700,000 in controversial, taxpayer-funded bonuses and party prizes to members of his cabinet and select city staffers during his final days in office.

“They’re the top of the city. They should be behaving in a way that sets an example to everybody,” Caren Morrison, with the Georgia State College of Law, said. “They’re making all kinds of difficulties for themselves for no reason that I can see.”

The report said while city code is ambiguous, Reed’s move violated the state’s “gratuities clause.”

“Municipalities cannot give donations or contributions to employees after the fact, after they’ve done their job,” said Sara Henderson, with Common Cause Georgia. “It’s a big deal because it doesn’t look ethical at all.”

Lawyers wrote in the report that interviews with Reed and several department heads “revealed contradictory and inconsistent facts, specifically regarding the idea to award them.”

The report found “no evidence that the awards were done in bad faith.”

Morrison thinks otherwise.

“Disbursing hundreds of thousands of dollars as you’re on your way out the door just looks so bad,” she said.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Reed said he “relied upon the advice of various city personnel (that they were) entirely consistent with historical practices at the city of Atlanta” and that he “understood these bonuses were allowable.”

Reed called the report’s conclusions “debatable.”

“If it’s $25 or $2 million, it doesn’t matter. It’s still taxpayer money. They should be mindful of that,” Henderson said.

The report also said about $55,000 in bonuses City Council members handed out to staffers last year broke the same state law.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Bottoms said:

"I appreciate the detailed analysis in the report, and look forward to discussing with members of the City Council additional steps that we can take to make sure that any future bonus payments are fully compliant with all provisions of the law."

