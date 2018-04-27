ATLANTA - Atlanta’s police chief has returned the bonus she received from former Mayor Kasim Reed during his final days in office.
The more than $500,000 in bonuses and prizes has come under scrutiny recently following a Channel 2 Action News and Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation.
“It just did not feel right,” Chief Erika Shields said.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Aaron Diamant, Shields said she paid back the $10,000, out of the blue, bonus she got from Reed in December.
“I was personally not comfortable receiving it, because these officers have to be adequately compensated, and they are not competitively compensated for what we’re asking of them,” she said.
