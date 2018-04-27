  • Former NFL player arrested in Henry County: 'I thought I was going to die'

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A former NFL player is at the center of a viral video involving the Henry County Police Department.

    The video posted on social media shows a man being arrested and slammed to the ground in a shopping center parking lot.

    The man in the video, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Desmond Marrow, took to Facebook on Thursday night to share his side of the story. (Watch the video below)

    He said his teeth were knocked out and he was choked until he was unconscious.

    Marrow went on to say, “I was fully cooperating with the officer with zero resistance. I thought I was going to die.”

    Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has learned the video was recorded several months ago. Witnesses say there’s more to the story than what Marrow is saying.

    Fernandes is talking with police and working to learn what led up to the arrest, plus where the investigation stands today. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE reports.

