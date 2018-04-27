0 UGA sets program record with 3 first-round picks in 2018 NFL Draft

ATHENS, Ga. - Three UGA players - Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel - were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft Thursday.

Smith was the eighth overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

Smith joins a team with four straight last-place finishes in the NFC North and just one playoff appearance since the 2006 team's run to the Super Bowl.

The Monsters of the Midway haven't finished with a winning record since 2012, Lovie Smith's last season as coach.

That's something they hope Smith will help change.

"What they can expect from me when I arrive is a relentless guy on the field and off the field, going about my business the right way and going to do whatever it takes to put the Bears in the best possible situation every time I step on to the field," Smith said. "And I'm beyond excited, I can't put it into words how excited I am about this opportunity to be a Chicago Bear. It's insane and I'm ready to give the city of Chicago everything I have in me."

The New England Patriots drafted Wynn (No. 23) and Michel (No. 31) with their two first-round picks.

Wynn started his college career as a guard but shifted to left tackle as a senior, earning second-team AP All-America honors in 2017. But he said he's open to playing anywhere on the offensive line at the next level.

"It doesn't matter where the Patriots put me, I'm ready to contribute any way I can," Wynn said.

Michel was a dual threat for the Bulldogs, rushing for 1,227 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in 2017. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and also had a receiving touchdown. He was one of three running backs taken in first round, joining Saquon Barkley (No. 2 to Giants) and Rashaad Penny (No. 27 to Seattle).

Wynn and Michel join a New England roster that already features two Georgia alums - starting center David Andrews and receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

Having three players drafted in the first round was a record for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Nick Chubb, Lorenzo Carter and others are still on the board and expected to be taken soon.

OTHER DRAFT HIGHLIGHTS

The Atlanta Falcons selected Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley with the No. 26 overall pick.

The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the top pick of the draft.

You'll remember, Mayfield's last collegiate game was the Rose Bowl against Georgia.

N.C. State’s Bradley Chubb, a metro Atlanta native, was selected No. 5 overall by the Broncos.

This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.