ATLANTA - Former Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley was visibly emotional when he received "the call" telling him he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons.
Ridley, who will join another former Alabama receiver Julio Jones in Atlanta, was selected with the 26th overall pick in Thursday’s 2018 NFL Draft.
Soak it up, Calvin Ridley 👏https://t.co/kB52PJXkUq pic.twitter.com/ECM1w8oPUD— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2018
On the other side of that call informing Ridley where he’ll play this season were Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn, who can be seen talking to Riley in the clip below.
The call 📞.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 27, 2018
Thomas Dimitroff, Dan Quinn and Arthur Blank spoke to Calvin Ridley to let him know he would become a Falcon. pic.twitter.com/DghCzC82BG
Ridley totaled 224 receptions and 19 receiving touchdowns in his three seasons at Alabama -- both second-most in school history -- and 2,781 receiving yards, the third -most in Alabama history.
After the Draft, Ridley wrote a simple message to NFL fans on Twitter, “Rise Up.”
April 27, 2018
This article was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
