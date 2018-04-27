  • 7 years later: 348 people killed during 4-day tornado outbreak

    ATLANTA - Seven years ago Friday, a record 216 tornadoes touched down across the eastern half of the United States, including some in North Georgia.

    This was part of a four-day tornado outbreak (April 25-28, 2011) known as the "2011 Super Outbreak.”

    “It was the largest, costliest and one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks ever recorded,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said.

    In total, 15 tornadoes tracked across the US National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia forecast area, which includes most of north and central Georgia.

    "Numerous long-tracked tornadoes, including two EF-5 tornadoes, tore across much of the Southeast causing extensive damage and, unfortunately, loss of life," Walls said.

    When it was all said and done, 360 tornadoes were confirmed, killing 348 people, including at least 13 in Georgia.

    “April 27, 2011, remains the deadliest tornado day going back to 1950,” Walls said.

