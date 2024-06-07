10-year-old Ga. girl interviewed by deputies after being accidentally shot by 15-year-old brother

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting involving a Troup County brother and sister has been ruled a tragic accident.

On Friday, investigators were able to speak with a 10-year-old girl who was hospitalized after she was shot by her brother on Tuesday.

“From that interview we have determined at this point that this was a tragic accident in the matter of the 15-year-old shooting the 10-year-old and there was no criminal intent,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “We ask that you continue to pray for this family as they are dealing with two tragedies. At this time this case is considered closed and no further updates will be given at this time.”

The shootings happened at a home on Bartley Road around 10:41 p.m.

The sheriff’s office initially said the 15-year-old was dead, but now say he is in critical condition. The 10-year-old’s condition has not been released.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

