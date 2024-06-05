15-year-old Troup County boy in critical condition after shooting 10-year-old sister

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after shooting his 10-year-old sister in Troup County, deputies said.
The girl’s condition has not been released.
A previous release by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said the boy had died.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Bartley Road around 10:41 p.m. about two juveniles that were shot.
Deputies and first responders found both the 10-year-old and the 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Boyfriend charged with murder after woman found shot to death inside car in DeKalb County
- GA state representative accused of lying about being in sorority apologizes, maintains innocence
- Army Corp of Engineers to assess Atlanta’s entire water system following series of main breaks
Both were rushed to the emergency room at Wellstar West Georgia.
The 10-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in Atlanta. Her condition has not been released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The siblings have not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
©2024 Cox Media Group