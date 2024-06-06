Shooting that left 15-year-old boy critical, 10-year-old sister injured appears to be accidental

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies now say they believe a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition and his 10-year-old sister injured was unintentional.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said that on June 4 at around 10:40 pm., a 15-year-old boy shot his 10-year-old sister with a handgun on Bartley Road in Troup County. Deputies said that moments later, the teen shot himself.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office initially said the 15-year-old was dead, but now say he is in critical condition. The 10-year-old was taken to an Atlanta hospital, where her condition has not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Investigators are leaning to believe the cause of the shooting was accidental or unintentional, however, they are waiting until they can speak with the female victim and other family members to officially close the case,” deputies said in a statement Thursday.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

7 men connected to 492 car break-ins across metro Atlanta indicted on RICO charges

©2024 Cox Media Group