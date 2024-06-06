Man hit by piece of heavy equipment dies at Georgia oil mill

COCHRAN, Ga. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment at an oil mill in Georgia.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 70-year-old Milton Mullis was working at the Cochran Oil Mill and Ginnery on Wednesday morning when the heavy equipment hit him.
It is unclear what type of equipment hit him.
Anyone with any information about this death is asked to contact the GBI investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The death is still being investigated.
