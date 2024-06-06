Man hit by piece of heavy equipment dies at Georgia oil mill

COCHRAN, Ga. — A man died Wednesday morning after being hit by a piece of heavy equipment at an oil mill in Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 70-year-old Milton Mullis was working at the Cochran Oil Mill and Ginnery on Wednesday morning when the heavy equipment hit him.

It is unclear what type of equipment hit him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with any information about this death is asked to contact the GBI investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The death is still being investigated.

FBI raids apartment management company after anti-trust laws may have been breached

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

FBI raids Atlanta mutlifamily housing industry after anti-trust laws may have been breached Cortland is a company that manages apartment complexes all over the country, including dozens in Metro Atlanta.

©2024 Cox Media Group