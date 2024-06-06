Shoe floating in Lake Lanier leads crews to find 76-year-old man who drowned

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man who had drowned was found in Lake Lanier on Wednesday night.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources told Channel 2 Action News that a 76-year-old man was found dead in the lake near Keith Bridge Park.

The man, identified as Jim Hansard of Gainesville, was last seen around lunchtime at his dock and hadn’t been seen in more than nine hours, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A friend of Hansard saw the man’s golf cart at the dock and saw a shoe floating nearby.

A short time later, game wardens found Hansard in 13 feet of water.

TRENDING STORIES:

This is the second person who has drowned in Lake Lanier in 2024.

The other, 74-year-old Matthew Mayo, drowned after the seat of his boat became unbolted from the floor and he fell into the water.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Watershed management commissioner says city is taking steps to prevent another water crisis

©2024 Cox Media Group