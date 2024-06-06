Production company behind ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is shutting down

ATLANTA — The production company behind the hit reality series “Chrisley Knows Best” is shutting down.

Maverick TV USA, which is owned by All3Media, is the “latest unscripted business to fall victim to market conditions,” Deadline.com reported.

Maverick’s biggest hit over the last few years was “Barbeque Showdown” on Netflix.

Deadline said the company also took a hit when the Chrisleys were found guilty in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars and are serving a combined 15 years in prison.

“Chrisley Knows Best” was one of the company’s biggest earners, Deadline said.

RELATED STORIES:

Simon Knight, global CEO of Maverick TV USA, said he was “immensely proud” of what the company accomplished.

“From rebooting legacy shows to bringing in new business with fresh ideas. I’m delighted to have been part of building BBQ Showdown for Netflix into the success it is and looking forward to seeing that grow series on series in the coming years. I’m very excited to leverage this experience and explore new opportunities in this ever-changing industry,” Knight said.

On her podcast, Savannah Chrisley has hinted at another reality series about the family that would follow their lives since Todd and Julie Chrisley went to prison.

It is unclear if this will have an impact on those plans.

RELATED NEWS:

Jury says Todd Chrisley defamed GA Revenue agent, awards her $755,000 in damages

©2024 Cox Media Group