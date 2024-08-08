1 person in custody after a shooting at popular Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA — A Summer evening for restaurant goers was interrupted after a shooting in Buckhead.

Atlanta police said they were called out to a shots-fired call at Capital Grille on East Paces Ferry Road.

At this time, police are still investigating the specifics.

The establishment had minor property damage but no injuries have been reported.

One person was detained at the scene.

Police do not know what led to the shooting.

