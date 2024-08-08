1 person in custody after a shooting at popular Buckhead restaurant

ATLANTA — A Summer evening for restaurant goers was interrupted after a shooting in Buckhead.
Atlanta police said they were called out to a shots-fired call at Capital Grille on East Paces Ferry Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At this time, police are still investigating the specifics.
The establishment had minor property damage but no injuries have been reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Massive crowd gathers after beauty store’s entire inventory dumped in parking lot during eviction
- ‘The Cookie Lady’ made famous by ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ has closed her shop
- Crowds descend on lounge parking lot, grab booze after metro Atlanta club owners evicted
One person was detained at the scene.
Police do not know what led to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group