Runners honor former UGA student Laken Riley, encourage safety with running groups

ATLANTA — Runners across several forms of social media are gaining traction while honoring a Georgia murder victim.

Nursing student Laken Riley was killed in February while out on a jog on UGA’s campus.

It’s 17 minutes of audio before her death that runners are focusing on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They’re running 17 minutes and posting video of the run on social media to remember Riley and encourage people to run in groups.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke to runner Valerie Sterrett, who lives in Utah.

She posted her 17-minute run for Laken Riley on Facebook, while she was out with her run group.

“After hearing her story it was just so heartbreaking, Sterrett said. ”I can’t imagine what she was going through in that 17 minutes. I definitely think she was fighting for life.”

Sterrett and so many others from Facebook, like Adrian Lopez of Houston, Texas, and other runners on TikTok and Instagram posted with the heading ‘17 minutes for Laken’.

Last week, Riley’s killer, Jose Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group