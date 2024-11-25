Man says someone dressed in clown mask chased him with a machete, started swinging

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man said someone dressed in a clown mask chased him with a machete, putting his life in danger.
It happened on Nov. 12 near his apartment along Lindbergh and Adina drives.
The man who was chased says the clown mask-wearing machete-wielding attacker chased him into an intersection, and that’s how he got away.
He walks us through the terrifying moments, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Channel 2 anchor Justin Farmer announces a career change after 17 years at WSB-TV
- SEC Championship: What we know about Georgia in the title game, how to get tickets
- Rain to move in over overnight across parts of metro Atlanta
©2024 Cox Media Group