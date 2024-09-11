WSB-TV presents: Crisis Culture in Our Schools, a conversation on school safety, tonight at 9 p.m.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — WSB-TV presents Crisis Culture in Our Schools, a conversation on school safety, airing Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m.

The state is in mourning and in shock after a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County on Sept. 4.

Four beloved lives were cut short. Nine other victims were rushed to local hospitals. Students and the community have been left traumatized.

The latest shooting is renewing concerns about violence and safety in all our schools.

“Crisis Culture in Schools” will examine the problems and potential solutions through meaningful conversations with parents, educators, law enforcement and elected officials.

WHAT: Crisis Culture in Our Schools

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m.

WHO: Channel 2′s Justin Farmer and Channel 2′s Karyn Greer

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta Falcons honor Apalachee shooting victims with warmup shirts, moment of silence

©2024 Cox Media Group