GEMA opens first ever community recovery center in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — For the first time, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency has opened a Community Recovery Center in Winder.

It’s a place for the community to turn for mental health resources, in response to the shooting.

“This is a traumatic emotional situation. It’s going to take months if not years for some to recover from,” said GEMA Director Chris Stallings.

GEMA is hoping they can help point people to the resources and the people they need to move forward with their community recovery center.

“Mental health professionals that are here for counseling, conversation, we also have a lot of resources for financial grants and awards that can help recover unfortunately funeral expenses but also medical needs as well as ongoing counseling,” said Stallings.

The center opened its doors Monday at the Barrow County Leisure Services Center.

Instead of disaster recovery resources needed after storms or flooding, like loans and roof repairs, this center meets a different need, supporting mental health.

There are several therapy dogs and cats on hand. “He sits by close, sometimes just being there. He can tell when I’ve had a hard day,” said therapy dog owner Jessica Barnett.

The entire Barrow County District has been out of school since the shooting on Wednesday. All students but Apalachee High School students return on Tuesday.

The Community Resource Center is the place where many parents find the professionals their students need before they go back to class.

“Even our board of education workers at the board of education didn’t have anybody to talk to because they were the ones everybody was coming to talk to,” said Stallings. “This is just the first step in a long road to recovery.”

The center is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday.

