Apalachee school shooting: Funeral plans announced for 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn

JEFFERSON, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy will be laid to rest this weekend after he was shot and killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School last week.

Mason Schermerhorn’s family has announced that a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Jefferson Civic Center, according to his obituary.

The family is asking that everyone wear red to the memorial service since it was the teen’s favorite color.

Schermerhorn is one of four people who lost their lives in the deadly attacks at the Barrow County high school. Math teachers Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and fellow student Christian Angulo were also killed.

Nine others were hospitalized after the shooting. Some of them have since been released.

A celebration of life service was held for Aspinwall at the Flowery Branch High School football stadium on Sunday. His wife is a teacher in Flowery Branch.

A public viewing is being held for Irimie on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. followed by a funeral service on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both are being held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens in Buford.

