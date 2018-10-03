ATHENS - A University of Georgia baseball player accused of yelling racial slurs during last week's Georgia-Tennessee game has been dismissed from the team.
UGA athletic director Greg McGarity and head coach Scott Stricklin said Wednesday that first baseman Adam Sasser is no longer with the team.
UGA student Klarissa Gulebian told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she witnessed the incident and shared what she heard on social media. The slurs were allegedly directed to UGA quarterback Justin Fields, a freshman from Cobb County.
Sasser was one of Georgia's top hitters last season and was named second-team All-SEC.
